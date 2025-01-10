Jets Top Predicted Head Coach Target Rejects Patriots
The New York Jets are kicking it into high gear when it comes to the head coach and general manager positions.
Both spots are open and the Jets have been aggressive to kick off the offseason. There isn’t another team out there that is going to interview as many candidates as New York, at least as of right now.
The Jets clearly want to get this decision right, and one person who is a hot name this head coaching cycle is Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. He has helped turn the Lions’ defense around and is highly respected across the league.
He was a three-time Pro Bowler throughout his 15-year NFL career and spent eight of those years with the Jets. It has been reported that the Jets put in a request to interview Glenn on Jan. 6, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It also was reported by Schefter that the Jets interviewed him on Thursday night.
New York unsurprisingly isn’t the only team that has put in a request to interview Glenn. Another team that also did was the New England Patriots. What should make Jets fans even more excited about the possibility of Glenn coming back to town is the fact that he denied New England’s request, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
“Lions (defensive coordinator) Aaron Glenn has declined an interview request from the Patriots, per sources,” Pelissero said. “Glenn will interview for the other five head coaching vacancies over the next few days.”
It’s still too early to know if Glenn is going to land the job in New York, but NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that his sweepstakes could come down to the Jets and New Orleans Saints.
“There’s one league source I talk to who entering this week said they feel the Saints and Jets are going to end up battling it out over Lions DC Aaron Glenn,” Anderson said. “As the Carousel churns, I will update you on the latest pulse.”
He spent eight years with the Jets as a player and it seems like he still doesn’t like the Patriots even as a coach with the Lions.
