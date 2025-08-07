Jets Trade? Why Analyst Wants WR On Trade Block
Over the next few weeks there's going to be a lot said about the New York Jets' roster and who they should add -- or maybe even subtract.
Training camp is about to lead right to preseason. All of the moves of the offseason have led to this point. The Jets made it clear that starters will see time in the preseason so fans are about to get a look at this new-look roster.
Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have spent the offseason trying to rebuild this roster. It's one thing to see the guys take the practice field, but something completely different to see the product on the field against another NFL team. The Jets will face the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles in the three preseason games before the real season begins against the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7.
Soon enough, the Jets will have to trim the roster down and there will be plenty of cuts and maybe a few trades.
Should Jets actually consider cutting ties with veteran playmaker before Week 1?
This idea -- for the Jets and the entire league in general -- already has led to speculation about who could be on the move. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, for example, shared a story in which they picked one player from each team to be placed on the trade block and targeted Allen Lazard for the Jets.
"Wide receiver Allen Lazard took a pay cut to stay with the New York Jets early this offseason. As a result, trading him would save just $2.4 million in cap space," Knox said. "However, the Jets should still consider placing the 29-year-old on the trade block. The reality is Lazard was added to complement former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Even with a healthy Rodgers behind center last season, Lazard was more good than great, finishing with 37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns.
"With Justin Fields coming in at quarterback, Lazard has no preexisting chemistry on which to rely. He could still carve out a role behind Garrett Wilson, free-agent addition Josh Reynolds and rookie Arian Smith. However, the 29-year-old is reportedly struggling to make an impression...While Lazard might still be capable of contributing this season, he probably doesn't have much long-term value in New York. The Jets should look to offload the veteran and open up reps for another receiver."
This is the easy one for New York. He was given permission to seek a trade early in the offseason but didn't get moved. He has made it clear over and over how he wants to be in New York. Most of the speculation out there won't happen. Anything could happen, but if a trade was going to happen it likely would've by now.