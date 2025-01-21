Will Jets Name Aaron Glenn Head Coach? Competition Reportedly Emerging
The New York Jets' open head coaching spot unsurprisingly has been the most talked about spot in the league over the last few weeks.
When you are in the New York market, everything is biggest. Rumors and speculation have been swirling for weeks and the most talked about fit has been Aaron Glenn. He's a former Jets star and will be interviewing for the team's open job in person on Tuesday in the second round of interviews.
If he doesn't come away with a deal, though, he reportedly will interview in person with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: Lions DC Aaron Glenn is scheduled for an in-person meeting with the Jets on Tuesday," Schultz said. "If no deal is reached, he’ll meet with the Saints in person on Wednesday. Glenn also has interest from Jacksonville and Las Vegas, though no meetings are set. The Jets and Saints have been viewed as the frontrunners."
If the Jets want to bring Glenn back to New York, it sounds like the team may need to act quickly. At this point, it's unknown what will happen. Glenn is the first and only candidate for the Jets that has been mentioned as someone who will get a second interview with the team.
Glenn is a former Jets star and did a fantastic job turning the Detroit Lions' defense around as defensive coordinator. Things didn't end well for the Lions, but Glenn still would be a fantastic choice.
More NFL: Jets Receive 'Significant' Head Coach Update Involving Ex-NY Star