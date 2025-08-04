Jets Trio Injured Opening Up Roster Battles
The New York Jets have been dealing with some injuries already this summer.
That isn't out of the ordinary. Training camp is entering its third week and preseason games are just about to kick off as well. Unfortunately, it's just a nature of the business. The Jets -- and each team around the league -- are ramping up right now and unlucky injuries pop up. That was the case for the Jets this weekend. New York scrimmaged and ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that cornerback Kris Boyd, wide receiver Xavier Gipson, and safety Jaylin Simpson all went down with injuries.
"Injury update: Cornerback Kris Boyd (shoulder), wide receiver Xavier Gipson (shoulder) and safety Jaylin Simpson (hamstring) didn't finish the scrimmage. Boyd was in significant pain. In fact, he was carted off the field," Cimini said.
Boyd is a six-year National Football League veteran who played for the Houston Texans last year. He appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and is a special teams whiz.
Gipson is one of the receivers who has been discussed a lot this season because beyond guys like Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, and Allen Lazard, there's a lot of questions in the receiver room right now. It's unclear if Gipson will land a role and an injury certainly doesn't help.
Simpson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and is trying to make the Jets' roster out of camp.