Jets Trying Out 40-Year-Old Pro Bowler At Pivotal Position
Are the New York Jets unsatisfied with their depth chart at an important position?
Entering training camp, the battle for New York’s starting placekicker was between Caden Davis and Harrison Mevis. A new development indicates that the Jets haven’t been too impressed with Davis and Mevis so far, however.
On Monday, the New York Post’s Brian Costello revealed that the Jets hosted a 40-year-old kicker in for a tryout.
“The Jets had an old friend in for a tryout today - kicker Nick Folk, per sources,” Costello wrote. “Folk kicked for the Jets from 2010-16.”
Folk has already had a lengthy and successful career in the National Football League. Selected out of Arizona with the No. 178 overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Folk spent three seasons in Dallas before joining the Jets. He’s also kicked for the New England Patriots (2019-2022) and Tennessee Titans (2023-2024).
Folk was a Pro Bowler in his first NFL season in Dallas. 14 years later, he was the NFL’s scoring co-leader during the 2021 season as a member of the Patriots. Folk’s career stats include 403 field goals made out of 478 field goals attempted (84.3 percent) and 231 touchbacks. His career-long field goal is 56 yards.
The 2025 Jets won’t have a ton of room for error. There will be many games in which New York isn't the more talented team on paper. Winning at the margins will be key for Aaron Glenn to have a successful first year as head coach, which doesn’t necessarily mean eight or nine wins. Even so, if Glenn and Co. want to win a handful of games at the start of this rebuild, having a reliable kicker might help them tip the scale in a couple of close ones.
Folk was 21-for-22 on field goals last season for the Titans, including an impressive 6-for-6 on attempts from greater than 50 yards out. He was also 25-for-25 on extra points.
