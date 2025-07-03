Jets ‘In-House Favorite’ To Win Crucial Position Battle Revealed
Who will be the New York Jets’ kicker in 2025?
There will be a two-player competition in training camp for the position, and one of the legs in that battle is an undrafted free agent signing, as noted recently by Jets Wire’s Justin Melo.
“The New York Jets initially agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft,” Melo wrote.
“Surprisingly, all 15 survived rookie and mandatory minicamp, and currently remain on the 90-man roster heading into training camp.”
Melo then pointed to Caden Davis, 24, as a UDFA signing of note. Davis signed with the Jets on May 9.
“Davis is competing with recent signing Harrison Mevis to be the Jets' placekicker this season. The undrafted free agent is considered the in-house favorite after scoring 228 points at Ole Miss. Davis is a 80.8 percent career kicker, having converted 42-of-52 attempts.”
So there you have it — it’ll be Davis vs. Mevis for the Jets’ kicker job.
Mevis has already been through a similar process with the Carolina Panthers. He signed with Carolina in May 2024 as an undrafted free agent but ultimately failed to make the roster, getting waived on August 11.
He stayed active, however, signing with the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League in December 2024 and converting on 20 of 21 field goal attempts for the Stallions last season.
The Davis-Mevis battle might not be getting a ton of media attention, but keep in mind how pivotal the kicker position can be in the National Football League.
This is a duel worth keeping an eye on.
