Jets Turning Page To New Era Of Football In New York
The NFL offseason is almost over, and the regular season is just getting started. But before we can dice into the regular season, let's take a look at some of the exciting things that happened over the last few months, headlined by the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade that shocking sent the superstar to the Green Bay Packers.
There were multiple hold outs this offseason and they've seemingly all been resolved, some faster and more efficient than others. There have been a lot of trade rumors, and more than a handful of solid deals made.
For the New York Jets, this offseason was about starting new and beginning their long-awaited roster rebuild. And it starts from the top.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently praised the Jets for turning the page to a new era of football.
Jets rebuild is just getting started in New York
"The Jets have made a pointed effort to usher in a new era with coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey," Howe wrote. "They were out in front of that with an intentionally quiet offseason, and they handled business with two of their most promising young stars before training camp by extending cornerback Sauce Gardner (four years, $120.4 million with a $30.1 million annual value that leads all cornerbacks) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (four years, $130 million; $32.5 million, fifth among receivers). Those were viewed as solid, logical extensions by rival front offices."
The Jets hired a new general manager for this season. Darren Mougey takes over the position and has been quite aggressive in his short time leading the Jets. Mougey added the defensive genius, Aaron Glenn, as the team's new head coach after the Jets struggled defensively last season.
New York cut ties with Aaron Rodgers early in the offseason and swiftly signed the much younger Justin Fields to replace him. Fields hasn't looked like a star yet, but it feels like he's a breath of fresh air compared to Rodgers.
The Jets signed a few massive contracts, including the duo of Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson. Both stars are among the highest paid players at their position.
Either way, the Jets have turned the page to a new era in New York. And their rebuild is just getting started. Buckle up, Jets fans.
