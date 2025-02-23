Jets’ Tyrod Taylor Reveals Honest Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers but do still have a veteran quarterback under contract for the 2025 National Football League season.
New York announced that it is moving on from Aaron Rodgers but the team does still have Tyrod Taylor under contract. He backed Rodgers up in 2024 and has been a very solid player in the NFL across the last X years.
The Jets are moving on from Rodgers and Taylor gave his thoughts on the move while speaking to Newsweek’s James Brizuela.
"I have nothing but respect for Aaron, he is one of my good friends in this league, and we have only known each other for a year closely," Taylor said to Brizuela. I have nothing but respect for him. He is as talented as it gets, and as stand-up of a person as it gets...
"Sometimes teams have a different vision about where they want to go. I wasn't in there for that conversation nor did I need to be. I am pretty sure there were discussions had about the team's vision and both parties felt it was best to part ways. I don't think that is a reflection of who he is."
The Jets had Rodgers for two seasons. It certainly was exciting when New York was able to bring him to town, but things unfortunately didn't work out. Taylor is still under contract for the 2025 season and likely will be back but it's currently unknown what his role will be.
