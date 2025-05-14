Jets 'UDFA To Watch' Has Shot At Significant Role
The New York Jets have had a very busy few weeks.
The Jets added offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft. Overall, the Jets made seven selections. After Membou, the Jets added selected tight end Mason Taylor, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, wide receiver Arian Smith, safety Malachi Moore, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, and EDGE Tyler Baron.
The Jets clearly haven’t stopped working. New York has been active in the undrafted free agent market and have signed 16 guys. Rookie minicamp is behind us now and we’ll have a lot of action in front of us with the OTAs and training camp among other things.
Will any of the undrafted free agents end up making the roster?
Pro Football Focus’ Ben Cooper made a list of one “UDFA to watch” from each team. For the Jets, he listed wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett.
"New York Jets: WR Jamaal Pritchett, South Alabama," Cooper said. "Garrett Wilson is far and away the Jets’ top wide receiver, and the pecking order behind him is unclear. That means fourth-rounder Arian Smith and several UDFAs could be vying for significant roles and/or roster spots. Pritchett’s resume is certainly worth a look, in that case.
"His 88.1 PFF receiving grade in 2024 placed him seventh among FBS wide receivers, buoyed by a college football-leading 759 yards after the catch. Pritchett could easily stand out to the point where he takes over in the slot for Allen Lazard, who remains a solid contributor but has suffered from drop issues over the past two seasons in New York."
Pritchett spent three seasons at South Alabama and racked up 91 catches for 1,127 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Could he end up making the Jets' active roster?
