Jets ‘Under-The-Radar’ Chiefs Signing Could Elevate Defense
The New York Jets will lean heavily on their defense in 2025.
One underrated acquisition could prove crucial in unlocking Gang Green's potential on that side of the ball.
While splashy signings often dominate the news, it’s the subtle, strategic additions that can quietly reshape a team’s fortunes.
This offseason, the Jets made a move that may not have garnered much fanfare but could pay significant dividends come fall.
John Molnar of Empire Sports Media recently captured the importance of this signing.
“The New York Jets need their defense to be their consistent driving force this season, and the unit has the potential to be elite," Molnar wrote.
"One player on the defense who needs to perform for them to reach that level is DT Derrick Nnadi. The Kansas City Chiefs have had Nnadi over the past seven seasons, and he was a consistent player for them throughout."
"Nnadi is known for his run defense and his ability to clog up the front," Molnar continued.
"But last season, he did not perform up to snuff. According to PFF, Derrick Nnadi was listed as the 206th out of 219 rated defensive tackles. His performance was down overall, but with a scheme change and other quality defensive linemen surrounding him, Nnadi could bounce back. Even in his best seasons, Nnadi has never been an elite player. He has been an under-the-radar contributor, doing the dirty work for the Chiefs."
The Jets acquiring Nnadi as an early down run defender is a smart move. ... On early downs, the Jets will now be able to utilize Quinnen Williams and his pass-rushing abilities much more. ... Whichever outside defender will be aligned next to Nnadi will also have more freedom, similar to how they do next to Williams. In third-down situations, Nnadi will not see the field much. He is an early down player, but for his cheap one-year contract, it is a great fit."
The Jets signed Nnadi in March to a one-year, $1.4 million deal. New York's new leadership is adamant about avoiding the trap of "winning the offseason," which is a term used to describe making headline-grabbing signings.
General manager Darren Mougey realizes that newsworthy signings are not always the deals that make the difference on the field. Rather, savvy, low-key moves can help win football games at the margins.
Nnadi could be a guy in that category.
