Jets Undersized 'Workhorse' Identified As Top Roster Candidate
The New York Jets’ 2025 training camp will be a battleground for roster spots, but which players have an edge in that regard?
Among the roster hopefuls for Aaron Glenn's squad are 15 undrafted free agents (UDFAs), at least one of whom Jets Wire's Justin Melo recently identified as a player with a good shot.
“The New York Jets initially agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft," Melo wrote.
"Surprisingly, all 15 survived rookie and mandatory minicamp, and currently remain on the 90-man roster heading into training camp."
One player standing out in this group, according to Melo, is South Alabama’s Jamaal Pritchett.
"Pritchett was a workhorse for South Alabama throughout 2024, recording 91 receptions for 1,127 yards and nine touchdowns. Pritchett is considered severely undersized to play a full-time wide receiver role at the next level at 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds. He’ll compete on special teams, where he returned 12 punts at South Alabama this past season for 183 yards.”
If Pritchett's smaller frame is an issue, Glenn might be the head coach most likely to overlook that issue and even see it as a solution.
As Glenn -- once an undersized NFL player himself -- seeks to build a brand new culture in New York from the ground up, he could be prioritizing attitude over physical attributes when it comes to filling out the back of the roster.
And it's not as if Pritchett is without football benefits. His versatility as a punt returner gives him an edge in a league where special teams contributions can make or break a fringe player’s chances.
The Jets might view Pritchett as a Swiss Army knife capable of filling multiple roles, from slot receiver to return specialist.
Training camp will be critical for Pritchett to prove he can translate his college explosiveness to the next level.
More NFL: Jets’ Acquisition Of Packers Vet Called ‘Sneaky Great Signing’