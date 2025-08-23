Jets Update: New York Expected To Cut WR
The next time the New York Jets take the field, it will be to kick off the 2025 National Football League regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New York played its final preseason game on Friday night. The Jets lost against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, with the preseason behind us, it’s time for the Jets to finalize the roster and get ready for the season.
Roster cut-down day is August 26th and New York has some tough decisions to make. The guy who will be the most interesting to follow over the next few days is receiver Malachi Corley. He’s been one of the most talked about guys in camp and not for a good reason. He’s entering just his second NFL season but he’s already on the chopping block.
So, has he done enough to land a roster spot? ESPN’s Rich Cimini projected New York’s final roster and Corley didn’t crack his list.
Will the Jets receiver end up making the roster?
"Wide Receivers (7): Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Arian Smith, Brandon Smith, Allen Lazard," Cimini said. "Reynolds, Johnson and Lazard are replacement-level players and none of them plays special teams -- hardly ideal for roster construction. Lazard, recovering from a shoulder injury, is interesting. He didn't have a great camp, but he has support within the organization. Jamaal Pritchett and Malachi Corley are the odd men out. Corley (2024 third-round pick) hasn't progressed. Pritchett pushed Gipson as the backup slot and punt returner, but a muffed punt Friday night hurt his chances."
When camp opened, Corley was a guy who was talked about as someone who needed a good few weeks to separate himself and give himself a shot to make the roster. Unfortunately, that has not been the case for him. Reports out of camp haven't been positive for the young playmaker to this point. Cut-down day is coming and he's going to be the guy to watch. This doesn't guarantee he'll be cut, but an insider of Cimini's caliber saying he expects Corley to get cut isn't a good sign for the receiver.