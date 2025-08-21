Winners, Losers From Jets Surprise Trades With Browns, Vikings
The New York Jets had a busy day on Wednesday.
First off, the Jets acquired defensive tackle Jowon Briggs from the Cleveland Browns and a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Browns have agreed to trade DT Jowon Briggs and a 2026 7th round pick to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th round pick," Rapoport said.
Then, the Jets followed up by acquiring former Minnesota Vikings captain Harrison Phillips for a sixth-round pick and a pick swap, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Trade! The Vikings are sending veteran NT Harrison Phillips to the Jets for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick and a swap of picks in 2027, per sources," Pelissero said.
A busy day, for sure. So, who won and lost the deal?
Jets just landed two potential starters in one day of trades
Winners:
New York Jets
The Jets addressed a position of need without giving up too much. Both Phillips and Briggs are players who can not only play, but also potentially start on this defense. To get guys like that at a cheap cost at this point in the offseason certainly is a win.
Harrison Phillips
He hasn't missed a game since 2021 and has started every one since as a member of the Vikings. He has experience in the AFC East back with the Buffalo Bills and now gets to likely get a big role in this team's defense. The Jets were thin at his position and now he doesn't get to just come in, but likely land a big role even with the season just about to start.
Losers:
Derrick Nnadi
The Jets went out and signed Nnadi this offseason to try to shore up the defensive tackle position. He's a three-time Super Bowl champion and is just 29 years old. While this is the case, he hasn't stood out in camp and therefore there's been some buzz about the possibility of him not even making the team. Adding two more players on Wednesday in Phillips and Briggs certainly doesn't help his case.