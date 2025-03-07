Lions Named 'Perfect' Landing Spot For Dynamic Jets Free Agent
There's going to be a lot of chatter about free agency across the National Football League over the next week or so.
Free agency is just about here and the New York Jets -- like every other team in the league -- have some key pieces heading to the open market. The Jets have some serious talent heading to free agency. They recently released Davante Adam and Aaron Rodgers will hit the open market soon as well.
Star cornerback DJ Reed is also going to be available and is widely considered to be one of the top overall pending free agents. NFL.com ranked Reed as the No. 9 overall free agent heading to the open market.
If he doesn't return to New York, where could he go? Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker made a list of one "perfect" free agent match for each team and linked Reed to the Detroit Lions.
"Detroit Lions: CB DJ Reed," Locker said. "As the Lions transition away from defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to in-house successor Kelvin Sheppard, the backbone of their defensive structure isn’t yet known — but it’s fair to assume that most of the fundamentals will remain in place. Either way, adding arguably the top cornerback on the market in Reed wouldn’t hurt. Last year, Detroit leaned primarily on Cover 1, running it on 33.7 percent of snaps.
"Meanwhile, since 2022, Reed’s 70.7 PFF coverage grade in Cover 1 is the 12th best among qualified cornerbacks. Even in a bit of a down season, Reed still enjoyed his staggering sixth straight year with a 70.0-plus PFF coverage grade. The Lions’ cornerback room will need reinforcements, given that Carlton Davis III is no longer under contract. With $51 million in cap space and hopes of finally reaching the Super Bowl, Detroit can finance a big-money move like Reed."
Detroit may end up having a need in the secondary with Carlton Davis III heading to free agency. The Lions are one of the best teams in football, but their defense suffered a handful of injuries last season which hurt their chances down the stretch. It wouldn't be a shock if they attempted to make a big move, like landing Reed to help them get back on track.
