Jets Urged To Add 6-Time Pro Bowler For Justin Fields
The New York Jets have a lot of potential for the 2025 National Football League season even if they don't make another big addition.
New York has weapons all over the place on offense and an intriguing new quarterback in Justin Fields. The 26-year-old has all of the potential in the world, and now it will Aaron Glenn's job to get the most out of him. With guys like Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and young tight end Mason Taylor around him, he will have plenty of options to go to and that doesn't even include guys like Allen Lazard or Josh Reynolds.
The receiver position overall has been talked about a lot beyond Wilson. It seemed like Lazard was going to be elsewhere for a while, but that didn't happen. He's still with the team and New York also just drafted a young guy in Arian Smith. Could the Jets make another veteran addition before the season gets here? Jets X Factor's Connor Long suggested Keenan Allen as a potential answer for the offense.
"Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen entered the offseason as a free agent and remains on the open market after a down year by his standards," Long said. "Allen, 33, spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears, starting 15 games and catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns on 121 targets.
"It was a noticeable drop-off from his 2023 campaign, when he posted 1,243 yards despite playing in two fewer games...Adding a veteran like Allen would not only take pressure off Wilson but also provide quarterback Justin Fields with another proven, reliable target, something the New York Jets currently lack."
Right now, the Jets have over $27 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler and 12-year NFL veteran. He spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears and surprisingly is still available in free agency. Should New York give him a call?
More NFL: Ex-Jets Coach Facing Hefty Fine After NFL Draft Controversy