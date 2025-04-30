Ex-Jets Coach Facing Hefty Fine After NFL Draft Controversy
One former New York Jets coach likely is having a rough Wednesday.
Over the last few days, much has been made about the 2025 National Football League Draft prank call controversy. It was shared that former Jets defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich was involved in the controversy thanks to his son. He got even more bad news on Wednesday as it was shared that he's facing a $100,000 fine and the Atlanta Falcons are facing a $250,000 fine, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter
"NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for 'failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft.' League still is looking into the other draft-week prank calls, but it says they are unrelated to the Falcons and Shedeur Sanders."
Ulbrich didn't land the Jets' head coach job this offseason and landed with the Falcons this offseason as the team's defensive coordinator for his second stint in the organization. Clearly, this second stint hasn't likely started off as he hoped it would.
The NFL Draft has come and gone and the prank call drama has taken the league by storm. Sanders has been the most prominent player who received calls, but he isn't the only one. The drama stems from Ulbrich's son and now he will have to pay a hefty fine to the league for failing to prevent the private information from getting out.
