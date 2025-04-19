NFL Expert Has 3 Options For Jets' No. 7 Pick
We're almost in National Football League Draft week.
We are just so close to one of the biggest nights of the year as some of the league's top prospects will have their dreams come true in just six days. It's a long process throughout the offseason in preparation for the NFL Draft, but the first night will be here on April 24th from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Who will be options when New York is on the clock at No. 7? NFL Network NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah talked about New York and mentioned Armand Membou, Tyler Warren, and Colston Loveland as potential fits, as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"They could kind of put the finishing piece on the offensive line with someone like (Armand) Membou, who you'd be comfortable just plugging right in at right tackle," Jeremiah said. "He'd be very comfortable there and, all of a sudden now, what was an endless journey to fix the offensive line, you could almost say it's pretty complete with him.
"To me, it's simply how you grade them. I'd have both of those tight ends over him. So if they want to stay best available and stay true to the board, I would take Tyler Warren and I wouldn't hesitate to take Colston Loveland, either."
Most mock drafts and chatter don't matter too much. But, Jeremiah widely is considered to be one of the top draft experts. When he speaks, it's worth listening.
