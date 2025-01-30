Jets Urged To Cut Ties With Aaron Rodgers: 'Fresh Start Is Necessary'
Until the New York Jets make an ultimate decision revolving around future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, his future is going to be the biggest question swirling around the team.
The Super Bowl hasn't even happened and yet Rodgers' future has been one of the most discussed topics in football over the last few weeks. It's hard too hard to see why. He plays in the media capital of the United States and he is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.
Rodgers hasn't announced if he is playing another year yet. At this point, that is the most important factor to consider. He seems to have plenty in the tank, but maybe he will surprise the football world and retire.
If not, he and the Jets will need to get together to see if the partnership will continue for another season. Both decisions come with huge dollar signs unless his contract is restructured. If he plays in 2025 with the Jets, or they move on from him, there will be a severe cap hit, unless the two sides adjust the contract.
Until the day comes when Rodgers and the team make their decision, everyone is going to continue to weigh in with an opinion on what the two sides should do. Some have said they should run it back, while others have said the opposite. NFL.com's Nick Shook weighed in on the discussion and urged New York to move on.
"I've spent plenty of digital space documenting Rodgers' consideration of his uncertain future, including Rodgers offering to mentor the Jets' next quarterback while also admitting that would rely almost solely on whether the Jets still want him," Shook said. "I'll make the decision for New York's new regime of GM Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn: Rip the bandage off now and move forward without Rodgers.
"It was a nice try, but their partnership ultimately didn't work out, which is fine. A fresh start is necessary for everyone, and if Rodgers still wants to play, he'll likely find at least some interest from a few teams who could use a short-term bridge."
Either decision is easier said than done. The cap questions arguably will be the biggest factor in deciding whether to bring Rodgers back. He threw 28 touchdown passes in 2024 and looked like his old self throughout the final few weeks of the season.
None of the speculation and chatter matters until we hear from Rodgers and the team.
