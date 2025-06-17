Jets Country

Jets Urged To Make Bold Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner Decision

The Jets need to do whatever they can to extend Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner in the coming weeks.

Jun 10, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have a lot of questions to answer heading into the season. They need to get their defense back to the level it was with Robert Saleh at the helm. Having Aaron Glenn as the team's new head coach should help. They also need to find out if Justin Fields is ready to be a franchise quarterback.

But the most important question revolves around a few of the Jets biggest stars.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently urged the Jets to extend their 2022 draft class, namely Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, ahead of the coming season.

"The biggest challenge for the New York Jets this offseason will be erasing the stink of the last two years. The Aaron Rodgers experiment failed, the on-field results were disastrous, and both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were fired in-season," Knox wrote. "The Jets have an opportunity for a fresh start with new coach Aaron Glenn, new general manager Darren Mougey and new quarterback Justin Fields.

"Both Glenn and Mougey have goals to accomplish between now and training camp to help the Jets enter the 2025 season with some positivity. Mougey should focus on trying to extend standouts from the 2022 draft class, primarily wideout Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner."

Extending this pair of stars should be the top priority for the Jets. These two young playmakers could make or break the future of this franchise.

If the Jets can lock them up long term, their Super Bowl window would look a bit clearer going forward. But if both are able to dart in free agency, the Jets will be left to restart from square one.

It's safe to say the Jets need to lock both players down to long-term contracts.

