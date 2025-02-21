Jets Urged To Make Surprising Garrett Wilson Blockbuster Trade
The New York Jets have new leadership in charge and it's going to be interesting to see how they handle the roster.
Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey already have made one big move by announcing that the team will be moving on from Aaron Rodgers. What's next for the Jets? Speculation and predictions are running rampant right now.
There are no more football games until late this upcoming summer. Over the next few months, all of the chatter across the football world is going to have to do with free agency, potential trades, and the NFL Draft.
ESPN's Aaron Schatz made a list of bold predictions for each team and his prediction for the Jets certainly was bold, to say the least.
"Trade wide receiver Garrett Wilson," Schatz said. "Wilson was clearly unhappy with his usage by the end of the season. He should have shined with better quarterback play from veteran Aaron Rodgers, and he did. In fact, Wilson set personal records in receptions (101), yards (1,104) and touchdowns (7). But there was definitely a feeling that Wilson could have done more if there wasn't so much attention being paid to Rodgers' old pals Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.
"New York is likely going to cut both Adams and Lazard, which makes it even harder to trade Wilson because there won't be anything left in the wide receiver room. But trading Wilson would also mean a fresh start with new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Wilson is eligible for a big contract extension, probably around $30 million per year. The Jets can let another team pay that while they undergo a bit of a rebuild, dealing Wilson for as much draft capital as possible."
Wilson is under contract for the 2025 season and has a club option for the 2026 season. There were rumblings that he could request a trade this offseason, but with Rodgers leaving that seems unlikely. At this point, the Jets definitely should not trade Wilson. He's going to be expensive, but why cut ties with one of the best young receivers in football when he's under team control?
