Jets Urged To Pair Justin Fields With Dependable Star
Much has been made about the New York Jets' wide receiver room.
New York added an intriguing playmaker in the 2025 National Football League Draft by taking Arian Smith out of Georgia. Outside of him, the Jets didn't do too much. New York has Garrett Wilson as the clear No. 1, but do look different after cutting ties with Davante Adams this offseason. The No. 2 spot seemingly is up in the air with Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson, Josh Reynolds, and Smith vying for the spot.
But, could they look to make one more move to help out quarterback Justin Fields? The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer shared a column in which he discussed each team's biggest needs. For the Jets, they discussed the receiver position and mentioned the possibility of adding a guy like Amari Cooper or Keenan Allen.
"New York Jets," Iyer said. "The Jets drafted their tight end in Mason Taylor to help Garrett Wilson, but their depth chart is limited for Justin Fields. They should look at getting Cooper or Allen, too."
Cooper and Allen surprisingly are both available in free agency right now. Cooper appeared in 14 games overall in 2024 with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. He had 44 receptions, 547 yards, and four touchdowns.
Allen appeared in 15 games with the Chicago Bears in 2024 and racked up 70 catches, 744 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Of the two, Allen would probably be the better option at this point, but either could help.