Jets Urged To 'Prioritize' Lions 26-Year-Old In Line For $9 Million
The New York Jets will need to fill some roster holes this offseason.
Clearly, the team has big shoes to fill with Aaron Rodgers expected to leave and Davante Adams likely to follow. But, those aren't the only questions for the Jets. One area of the team that could use some reinforcements this offseason is the defensive line.
It will get looked over in the media because it doesn't involve someone as star-studded as Rodgers, but the Jets should make a specific effort once free agency opens to bolster the line. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of underrated players for teams to "prioritize" this offseason and linked Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike to New York.
"As previously noted, reliable interior defenders are likely to be a popular target in 2025 free agency," Knox said. "Levi Onwuzurike of the Lions figures to be a strong choice for any team seeking help along its defensive front, though he may come with some injury concerns. Back injuries hindered Onwuzurike early in his career, and he missed the entire 2022 campaign following surgery. However, the 2021 second-round pick was mostly healthy in 2024 and appeared in 16 games with 10 starts...
"The New York Jets loom as a logical landing spot for Onwuzurike. Former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is now New York's head coach, and the Jets could potentially lose Solomon Thomas and Javon Kinlaw in free agency."
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn certainly is familiar with Onwuzurike after spending time together in Detroit. Maybe a reunion could make sense. The 26-year-old is projected to land a two-year deal worth just over $9 million so he wouldn't be very expensive as well.
