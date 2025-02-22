Rams Urged To Avoid Bringing In Jets Star QB Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers but if he wants to play another year, there surely will be a team that will want him.
One team that has popped up in speculation recently is the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that if the Rams were to move on from Matthew Stafford then Los Angeles could be a logical fit for Rodgers. He didn't report that talks of that nature are ongoing, but shared an opinon.
It's an intriguing one and it certainly helps that there have been reports that Davante Adams could be interested in playing on the West Coast. It would be a fun pairing to see the duo link up once again and the Rams are a very good team that could be a contender with them.
While this is the case, Matthew Stafford is younger and certainly is still elite. The Rams even pushed the Philadelphia Eagles harder in the playoffs than any other team.
Because of all of this, the Los Angeles Times' Bill Plaschke urged the Rams to avoid Rodgers.
"Stafford is 37 years old in a league in which virtually every quarterback not named Tom Brady begins a steep decline in their late 30s," Plaschke said. "He’s still a safe bet for another year or so, but Stafford may want more job security, a longer deal, and if so, he’ll probably have to find that elsewhere. This leaves the Rams with a choice. Do they keep an aging hero who struggled at the end of the regular season but was brilliant in the playoffs and always has been brilliant in the playoffs for them?
"Or do they take advantage of the draft-pick prizes they can acquire for him now before he starts his inevitable slowing and replace him with somebody, or maybe even with a certain ring-bearing free agent? Yeah, we’re talking Aaron Rodgers. Given the Rams’ propensity for the shocking transaction — remember, this is the team that once traded six draft picks for the right to draft Goff — it would be wholly unsurprising if they dumped Stafford for McVay-favorite Rodgers. It also would be so, so wrong."
What will Rodgers do?
