Unexpected Star Predicted To Lead Jets Loaded RB Room
The New York Jets made a lot of moves during the offense to boost their roster. Cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers and replacing him with the much younger Justin Fields sets the Jets up a lot better for the future.
With Fields at the helm, the Jets are expected to be run-heavy, led by the trio of Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis at running back.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt recently made the bold prediction that Allen would lead the Jets in rushing on the season rather than Hall, Davis, Fields, or anybody else.
Braelon Allen looks like a star in the making for the Jets
"The Jets ranked last in the NFL in rush attempts last year. I expect them to finish in the top five in 2025 — if not at the top — and that’s both for a combination of scheme (it will be a run-heavy offensive attack) and personnel led by quarterback Justin Fields," Rosenblatt wrote. "There’s an assumption that Breece Hall is the Jets’ top running back but when the games start and Aaron Glenn and Tanner Engstrand start divvying up the carries, I truly think at some point (perhaps early) Allen will become the predominant ball carrier in the running back room.
"That’s not to say Hall’s role will diminish — he might be the Jets’ No. 2 option in the passing game at the moment — but Allen throughout the summer has looked like the better, stronger, more explosive runner."
Fields will open up the running game quite a bit for the Jets. He provides a very scary run threat for the defense, unlike Rodgers.
For Allen, there aren't many backs in football who are stronger, faster, and more athletic than he is. The young running back has been so impressive in training camp that Hall has found his name in trade rumors for the last few months.
It's bold to predict Allen will lead the team in rushing, but it's not impossible. Hall could turn into a bit of a receiving back while Allen might get more of the early down carries. It's hard to predict the output of each running back, but if Hall and Allen finish close in carries, there's a good chance that Allen ends the season as the Jets' rushing leader.
