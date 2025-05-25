Jets Urged To Sign All-Pro Star To Huge Contract Extension
The New York Jets still have to make a few crucial decisions this offseason. New York's trio of 2022 first round picks, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Jermaine Johnson II, are all eyeing massive contract extensions ahead of the 2025 season.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan recently listed Gardner as the top extension candidate for the Jets this offseason rather than Johnson or Wilson.
"New York has a trio of candidates that could soon be paid handsomely. While we are highlighting Gardner here, wideout Garrett Wilson and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II (who were also selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft) are only under contract through the 2026 season," Sullivan wrote. "The former No. 4 overall pick won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022 and has already been a two-time first-team All-Pro through the first three seasons of his career.
"Gardner's production in 2024 dipped slightly, but still held opposing quarterbacks to a 56.9% completion rate when targeting him. Whenever he does sign an extension, it'll likely reset the market."
While all three of these 2022 first round picks are important to the team, the Jets will struggle to replace Gardner the most.
He's a true cover cornerback with the ability to shadow the best wide receivers in the game. His instincts, size, and ability make him one of the best defensive backs in the game. For the Jets to sign him to a long term contract extension, they're going to need to be willing to give him huge money.
That doesn't mean the Jets can't extend Wilson and Johnson's contracts, too. There's no reason the Jets can't sign at least two of these three players to contract extensions in the coming weeks.
