Jets Urged To Trade $20 Million Superstar For $6.7 Million Steelers Headache
The New York Jets have reportedly shown interest in trading $20 million wide receiver Garrett Wilson this offseason.
While there haven't been rumors of any trade talks, the fact that New York may be open to the idea leaves the door wide open that another team could come in and steal the star wide out before head coach Aaron Glenn gets to work with him.
Andrew Vasquez of USA Today recently urged the Jets to trade Wilson to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for George Pickens and a little bit of late round draft capital.
"Wilson has been involved in trade rumors galore as of late, and if the Jets do decide to part ways with their best receiver in hopes of rebuilding their roster, the Steelers should send George Pickens and potentially a Day 3 draft selection as compensation," Vasquez wrote. "Contrary to what many Pickens supporters may argue, Wilson is a better receiver—and carries far less baggage. Getting the Jets to agree to a trade may be more difficult than talking Pickens into an extension, but the Steelers need to trade him before he hurts his value any further."
From a talent perspective, these two wideouts are pretty evenly matched. Wilson has a slight edge over Pickens, but Pickens is more affordable and would likely require a smaller contract extension when he hits free agency.
But talent isn't the only thing to look at here. Pickens is seemingly a headache for the Steelers and Vasquez notes that Pittsburgh should trade him before he hurts his value any more. It would make absolutely no sense for the Jets to ship away their superstar pass catcher for a player with as many question marks as Pickens.
