Jets Weapon's Early Reviews Overwhelmingly One-Sided
The New York Jets have a new tight end at their disposal and it sounds like things are already starting to trend in the right direction.
New York lost Tyler Conklin in free agency and used the 2025 National Football League Draft as a way to add more talent. The Jets used the No. 42 overall pick to take former LSU playmaker Mason Taylor. He's familiar with the Jets franchise in large part because his dad, Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, spent a season with the Jets in 2010.
He's already made an impact in Jets camp and The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared that he's starting to turn heads and "starting to make waves."
"The Jets’ second-round pick — still unsigned — is starting to make waves," Rosenblatt said. "He looks like the Jets tight end most ready to make an impact in the passing game. He made a couple nice catches on throws from both Fields and Tyrod Taylor during seven-on-seven drills; the one from Taylor was into double coverage and Taylor hauled it in. If he’s going to be on the field more often than other Jets tight ends, though, he’ll need to show something as a blocker. Early reviews, Glenn said, have been positive."
Taylor set records left and right at LSU and it sounds like he's going to quickly have a big role with the Jets.
Justin Fields has shown throghout his career to this point that he likes throwing to the tight end position. Taylor could have a big year ahead.