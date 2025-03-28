Jets Will Not Draft This Position With No. 7 Pick, Insider Claims
The New York Jets could go in so many different directions with their No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Will the Jets snag Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren to bolster their offense? Will they prioritize the offensive line, grabbing Missouri’s stud tackle Armand Membou?
It’s difficult to predict what New York’s GM Darren Mougey will do, especially without knowing exactly who will be available at No. 7.
One pathway for the Jets is close to being ruled out, however, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
“I do not believe based on my information that they will take a quarterback at (No. 7),” Cimini said during a new episode of his “Flight Deck” podcast on Wednesday.
“They just spent $30 million guaranteed on Justin Fields … a rather large amount of money for a guy that got benched last year and a guy who a year ago only was worth a sixth-round pick. … I think the Jets are gonna give him a chance to win the long-term job.”
Other perspectives on the Jets at No. 7 haven’t ruled out a QB. The Ringer’s Todd McShay recently estimated that there’s a 25-to-30 percent chance that New York takes Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the pick.
Cimini also speculated that the Jets could take Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 7 if for some reason he’s still available, only to use Sanders as leverage in a trade to another team for multiple further picks.
Based on the various reports, it seems like New York believes in Justin Fields as a possible long-term solution at the position. The 26-year-old has an unimpressive 14-30 record as an NFL starter but undoubtedly has the physical tools to be a successful pro quarterback.
