Jets' Woody Johnson Addresses NY Moving On From Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets made it known officially that they are moving on from future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
He spent two seasons with the team but the Jets will be letting him walk in free agency this offseason. Rodgers is still under contract, but he likely will be released and designated as a June 1 cut, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"The Jets will likely designate Rodgers as a June 1 cut, meaning he would have to stay on the roster until the start of the league year (March 12)," Cimini said. ?He'd be able to sign elsewhere on March 13."
The Jets addressed the move and owner Woody Johnson released a statement about the 41-year-old on Thursday.
"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," Johnson said. "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."
Things didn't necessarily work out for Rodgers on the field with New York, but if he wants to continue his career it wouldn't be shocking to see him land a deal with a contender. He threw 28 touchdown passes in 2024 and looked great down the stretch. Hopefully, he is able to find success in whatever he wants to do next.
