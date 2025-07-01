Jets Writer Laments WR Situation: ‘Not A Lot To Feel Great About’
The New York Jets have a star wideout in Garrett Wilson, but there are a lot of questions when it comes to the rest of the WR room.
The New York Jets have a superstar wide receiver in Garrett Wilson, but what other weapons does Justin Fields have to work with?
The answer isn’t wildly encouraging for Jets fans.
As Gang Green Nation’s John Butchko discussed recently, New York doesn’t have a ton of surefire talent beyond Wilson in the wide receiver room.
“The most important position battle is for the number two receiver job,” Butchko said on a recent episode of the Locked On Jets podcast.
“And that's one where I wish I was more optimistic, but there’s just not a lot to feel great about … behind Garrett Wilson at the wide receiver position. I mean, I guess Josh Reynolds might be the favorite … (and) you got Allen Lazard.”
“You either want to have an established veteran or you want to have young guys you feel have a lot of upside. And the Jets have guys who were established veterans, but they're established to not be that great in Reynolds and Lazard.”
“You have to hope Arian Smith surprises you, or Malachi Corley shows vast improvement, or maybe Xavier Gipson shows something in year three that he hasn't the first two years, but I can't say I have a ton of confidence in any of those players stepping up.”
“I don't think there's a good chance that anybody on this team right now is going to be a quality number two receiver.”
For the Jets, it would be a shame if Butchko’s forecast came true and no one beyond Wilson elevated their game in 2025, especially if Fields is playing well.
A quarterback’s ceiling is dictated by the arsenal at his disposal. Even Tom Brady needed a certain level of talent at pass-catcher to win.
With Fields under a ton of pressure to deliver over the next couple of years, it wouldn’t feel right if he’s not given at least an average wide receiving room to work with.
There’s still a hope that one of New York’s receivers will surprise, or otherwise, maybe GM Darren Mougey can fix the issue via trade.
