Jets Writer Makes Breece Hall Prediction Amid Trade Buzz
The New York Jets promise to have one of the most dynamic and dominant running attacks in the National Football League this year. It’s not just Breece Hall leading the charge for Gang Green, but Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis behind Hall, who make New York’s RB room elite. Some even feel that Allen is breathing down Hall’s neck for the RB1 role.
Writing for the New York Post on Wednesday morning, Brian Costello clarified what he predicts will be Hall’s role in 2025 within the Jets’ rushing scheme.
What will Breece Hall’s workload be for Jets?
“As for Breece Hall, I don’t think he’s losing his starting job,” Costello wrote. “It will be interesting to see how the Jets divide the workload among Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. I think Hall will get about 60 percent of the snaps, and I do expect him to line up at receiver a bunch. I could also see them using two running backs to get Hall and Allen on the field together.”
Costello’s point about Hall’s role as a receiver is an important one, given New York’s decidedly thin depth at wideout. That depth doesn’t appear as gloomy when you consider how much of a weapon Hall can be as a pass catcher and yards-after-catch demon.
With offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand motivated to make things easy for Justin Fields from a passing perspective, we might see a lot of short-yardage throws to Hall, leading to this sort of design possibly becoming an X-factor for New York’s offense in 2025.
Hall’s versatility doesn’t get enough credit
Hall’s excellence as a dual-threat option for Fields — and any other QB he plays with — is what makes his incessant trade rumors nothing short of laughable. Why would a team like the Jets be interested in moving on from Hall in any way, shape, or form?
Fans have speculated that trading Hall would open up more opportunities for Allen and Davis, but that argument doesn’t hold much weight when you consider that there’s plenty of room at the table for at least two of New York’s backs, and if Davis is being prioritized over Hall or Allen at this point… well, that just wouldn’t be in line with a win-now mindset.
Hall has been discussed in trade buzz as if he’s 34 years old, not the decade-younger 24 that he actually is. The narrative about trading him was one of those classic takes born out of offseason boredom, and for some reason, it’s caught on and become a recurring theme in Jets media.
Provided he stays healthy in the upcoming campaign, Hall can surely do much to make these trade rumors look even sillier than they currently appear.
With Garrett Wilson expected to draw troublesome double-teams virtually every week, it’s not outlandish to suggest that Hall could become New York’s most productive — and most indispensable — skill player on offense this season.
