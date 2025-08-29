Why ESPN Called Breece Hall Jets’ Biggest 2025 X-Factor
The New York Jets haven't played in a regular season football game since Jan. 5, 2025, but that will change in nine days.
The last few months have been transformational for New York since the 2024 regular season ended. The Jets have have made changes left and right, starting with the hiring of head coach Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey. New York's roster doesn't look the same as it did at the end of the 2024 season. It's significantly younger at this point. It'll be interesting to see how all of these pieces come together and despite all of the new faces, a player who has been with the team already was called the "X Factor" for the 2025 season.
The Jets have one of the game's most dynamic running backs in Breece Hall
ESPN's Ben Solak wrote a column highlighting the X Factors for each team, not including quarterbacks, coaches, or rookies. For New York, running back Breece Hall got the nod.
"The Jets have made no secret of their intention to run the football as much as they can this season, and rightfully so," Solak said. "They have a strong interior offensive line, a great rushing quarterback in Justin Fields, and a scary two-headed backfield between Hall and second-year pro Braelon Allen. That is if Hall can be the player he once was. Hall averaged a screaming 5.8 yards per carry through seven weeks in 2022, his rookie season. An ACL and meniscus tear ended that campaign before we could find out if that number regressed to the mean...Hall did emerge as a receiver while he struggled in the ground game the past two seasons -- he had 76 catches in 2023 and another 57 last year...
"If Hall can be one of the league's best pass-catching backs and get back to his home-run-hitting form, the Jets' three-headed rushing attack will stress out enough defenses that they have a functional offense. But if he continues to flounder behind the line of scrimmage, expect him to lose snaps to Allen."
Hall has superstar potential. He's just 24 years old and has shown glimpses into his massive potential over the last three years, but will he find a way to take another leap in 2025 behind the new-look offensive line?
