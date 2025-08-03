Jets Young Playmaker Turning Heads In Training Camp
The New York Jets have a lot of exciting storylines to follow this offseason, but their running back battle might be one of the better stories on the team.
New York has a trio of talented running backs, led by the incumbent starter Breece Hall. But the entire group of backs should see playing time in the regular season.
Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently listed running back Isaiah Davis as one of the big winners from the team's green versus white scrimmage.
"The Jets' offense as a whole struggled on Saturday, but one player who managed to impress was running back Isaiah Davis. Davis made the most of his extended reps with Braelon Allen on a snap count, making plays as both a runner and a receiver," Fried wrote. "Davis had a couple of strong runs early in the day, barreling through cornerback Michael Carter II to pick up a first down on the team's first offensive possession.
"He later hauled in a 25-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor down the sideline toward the end of the scrimmage. While much of the attention this summer has gone to Breece Hall and the aforementioned Braelon Allen, Davis is proving he belongs in the Jets' running back rotation entering 2025."
Davis is in an unfortunate spot with the Jets right now. He's the third string running back, but he's much better than that label.
If the young playmaker continues to make big plays like he has early in camp, there's a chance he could earn himself more playing time.
The most drastic thing Davis could do is play so well that Hall becomes expendable again. At one point this offseason, the Jets were seemingly fielding trade offers for Hall because of the running backs behind him. If Davis can prove he's ready to go, the Jets could trade Hall.
Either way, Davis has been excellent and deserves more recognition than he's getting for his camp performances.
