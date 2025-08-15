Jets Young Star Linked To Blockbuster Preseason Trade Rumors
The New York Jets have put together one of the better off-seasons in football. They were able to swiftly replace veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the much younger and energetic Justin Fields. Although we haven't seen if this decision will pay off, it was clear the Jets needed a change.
Speaking of change, the Jets were able to land Darren Mougey to be the team's new general manager and Aaron Glenn to be the team's new head coach. Glenn has brought along a mindset of phsyicality and toughness with him that the Jets haven't seen in years.
One big idea that Glenn seems to have a lot of belief in is the idea of using a running back by committee, which works perfectly with the trio of Breece Hall, Isaiah Davis, and Braelon Allen. The Jets have so much running back depth that Hall has found himself wrapped up in trade rumors for weeks now.
Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda recently revealed that sources close to the situation indicate that Hall could be dealt in the coming weeks, though it doesn't appear as though a trade is close to coming to fruition.
Breece Hall makes sense as a trade chip if the price is right
"Several players have a lot riding on the line, starting with running back Breece Hall," Pauline wrote. "This is nothing new, as there was speculation the Jets would trade the fourth-year veteran, who looked like a star in the making as a rookie, this past offseason.
"People close to the situation speculate that the Jets could move Hall by the trade deadline, then move forward with Braelon Allen, as well as Isaiah Davis and eventually draft a running back in 2026. Allen, a second-year back who was a fourth-round selection in 2024, surprised everyone last season and played beyond expectations. Davis, a favorite of this coaching staff, has been more than serviceable as a rotational back."
Trading Hall makes sense for the Jets. He's on an expiring contract, and it doesn't seem like the Jets have any interest in re-signing him to a new deal. With the duo of Davis and Allen behind him, Hall seems expendable, and the Jets could land a few draft picks in a deal that ships him to a running back-needy team.
It's important to note that the Jets don't need to do this. They can keep Hall on the roster for the rest of the season and let him walk in free agency without any issues. But if they're ready to lean on Allen and Davis, Hall could be shipped away in the coming weeks.
