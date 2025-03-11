Justin Fields Contract: New Details On QB's Reported Deal With Jets
We now know more about Justin Fields' reported contract agreenment with the New York Jets.
Fields and the Jets agreed to a two-year deal on Monday, according to multiple reports. The contract can't become official until Wednesday afternoon, but NFL Media's Tom Pelissero shared the details on Tuesday in a post on the X platform. "Justin Fields' two-year deal with the Jets is about as simple as it gets," Pelissero wrote.
2025: $15 million signing bonus, $5 million base salary (fully guaranteed)
2026: $20 million base salary ($10 million fully guaranteed)
Pelissero noted that Fields' deal includes voidable years, resulting in his 2025 salary cap hit being just $8 million.
Fields, 26, was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason. He started the first six games, winning four, but was replaced by Russell Wilson once the veteran returned from injury. A first-round pick in 2021, Fields completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns along with one interception last season.
Fields will replace Aaron Rodgers as the Jets' top quarterback. However, fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of New York using the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to target a top QB prospect.
