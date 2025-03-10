Jets Rumors: Morgan Moses Betrays New York, Joins Hated Rival On New Deal
Morgan Moses reportedly is leaving the New York Jets but staying in the AFC East.
On Monday, Moses agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports. The contract can be worth up to $28.5 million, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.
Moses, 34, was traded to the Jets from the Baltimore Ravens last offseason. He started 14 games for New York despite battling numerous leg injuries.
Moses allowed two sacks and 16 total quarterback pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus. He ranked as PFF's 51st offensive tackle after finishing 13th in 2022 and 10th in 2023.
Moses obviously is on the back nine of his career but remains a starting-caliber tackle when healthy. During an NFL Network segment, Garafolo said Moses feels like he has "five good years" left in his career.
It's unclear whether Moses will play left or right tackle for the Patriots, who need help at both spots. If nothing else, he should provide a stabilizing, veteran presence to an offensive line that was among the NFL's worst over the last three seasons.
As for the Jets, they also could be in the market for tackle help this offseason. They own the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could use it on a top O-line prospect.
More NFL: Justin Fields-Jets Rumors: Where Things Stand As NFL Free Agency Nears