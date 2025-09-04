Jets Country

Justin Fields Has Shot At Obscure History Vs. Steelers

The New York Jets will begin the 2025 season vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) hands off to running back Braelon Allen (0) against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) hands off to running back Braelon Allen (0) against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are going to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and it has the makings to be one of the more interesting season-openers you will see.

First and foremost, football is back. New York has new faces all throughout the lineup and on the coaching staff so it will be interesting to see how everything blends together. The Jets are now led by Aaron Glenn and have Justin Fields at quarterback whereas at this point last year, Robert Saleh was still the head coach and Aaron Rodgers was coming off of an Achilles injury.

Justin Fields is going to be the guy to watch for the Jets

New York Jets Coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 22, 2025 -- Coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields of the Jets before the game. The Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets in the final preseason season game. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fields has a chance to face off against his old team. He spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and started the six games of the season for them before they turned the job over to Russell Wilson once he got healthy.

Speaking of facing off against an old team. Rodgers, now with the Steelers, will face off against the Jets after spending the last two years in New York. That has been talked about a lot, though, and isn't the point of this story. All in all, there are going to be a lot of things to watch out for.

There's even a chance that Fields could make obscure NFL history with a win over Pittsburgh. Last year, he started the season-opener for the Steelers and beat the Atlanta Falcons. Josh Dubow of the Associated Press shared that if Fields and the Jets can beat Pittsburgh on Sunday, it would be the first time a quarterback has ever won a season opener for a team in one season and then beat that same team in the season opener the next season.

"If the Jets win on Sunday, Justin Fields will be first QB ever to win a season opener for a team in one season and then beat that same team in the season opener the next season," Dubow said.

Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from MetLife Stadium between these two AFC foes.

