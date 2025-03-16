Justin Fields Has Simple Message For Jets Fans
The New York Jets got their man.
There were weeks of rumors linking New York to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields after it was announced that the Jets were moving on from Aaron Rodgers. He had an odd year with the Steelers last year. He's a former first-round pick and is still young. He started the first six games of the season for the Steelers last year and looked great while leading the team to a 4-2 record.
Pittsburgh opted to move on from him, though, and turned the starting job over to Russell Wilson once he was healthy enough to take the field.
Fields played college football with Garrett Wilson and arguably had the most upside of any quarterback heading to the open market this offseason. Luckily, the Jets were able to get their man. He signed a two-year deal with the Jets. He's an intriguing guy. Fields has all of the upside in the world. He could be a franchise quarterback for New York. Or, he could be a stop-gap guy that helps New York pave the way to the next guy.
We'll see what happens, but there is a lot of excitement around him right now.
He officially signed his deal with New York and shared a message to Jets fans, as shared by the team.
"What's up Jets Nation, Justin Fields here," Fields said. "Excited to be here. Excited to work and it's going to be a fun year this year. Go Jets."
