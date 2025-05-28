Justin Fields Predicted To Make Statement With Jets
The New York Jets have an exciting, young quarterback on their hands in Justin Fields and it should be a good year.
New York is going to give Fields the opportunity he didn't get last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields started the first six games of the season last year and went 4-2 on an arugably less-talented Steelers team and looked like he made significant strides in the passing game. He was great running the ball as well.
Pittsburgh opted to turn the reins over to Russell Wilson, though. The Steelers wanted Fields back in free agency but he choose to join the Jets and he will be the team's starter.
There's a lot of excitement around him right now and Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr even shared a "bold prediction" that Fields will set new career-highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
"No. 59. Justin Fields will throw for a career high in yards and touchdowns," Orr said. "While the benchmarks aren’t that high (2,562 yards and 17 TDs), given that Fields also has 19 rushing touchdowns in his career, the Jets’ bridge starter will amass 2,679 yards through the air and 19 passing touchdowns."
New York's offense is going to look very different in 2025. Last year, the team had the fewest rushing attempts of any team in the league. That could completely flip in 2025. While this is the case, there are weapons around Fields and don't rule out his arm as well.
