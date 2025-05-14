Jets' Aaron Glenn Makes It Clear Things Are Changing
It's a new era for the New York Jets.
Aaron Glenn was named the team's head coach early on in the offseason and the announcement that Darren Mougey was named the general manager came right around the same time. Glenn and Mougey haven't said too much throughout the offseason. The team has made a specific effort to "move in silence" and in doing so, the team's roster strategy hasn't been overtly said to the media.
Looking at the roster, you can see one clear trend. Glenn and Mougey wanted to get the team younger. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared on Tuesday that with the release of punter Thomas Morstead, the Jets now just have four players who are 30 years old or older and only one of them were signed this offseason in receiver Josh Reynolds.
New York has been quiet, but Glenn did open up a tad about his thoughts on roster building on "The Offseason: Chapter 1," shared by the team.
"I think the one philosophy that me and (Darren Mougey) want to make sure is the guys that we draft here, that we raise here, that understand what it is to be a Jet, we want to keep those men here," Glenn said. "It was great that (Jamien Sherwood) was the first guy that we put on our resume that we signed here as a true Jet.
Sherwood was taken in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and had a breakout year in 2024. He's just 25 years old and already has spent four years in New York. Glenn spoke earlier in the offseason about the importance of building a roster through the draft rather than free agency. Clearly, the Jets want to take care of their own. Two guys that come to mind are Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson. These are two more building blocks up for extensions. Are they next?