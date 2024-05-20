Justin Jefferson Spotted Near New York Jets Facility, Could a Trade be Possible?
Despite the positivity surrounding the New York Jets right now after they made substantial roster upgrades during the offseason, there is still some thought they might need other weapons for Aaron Rodgers.
Much of that comes from the unknown on this roster.
Yes, Mike Williams was good in the past, but coming off a torn ACL, it's not a given that the 29-year-old will be able to find his past form. And while rookie Malachi Corley is generating tons of buzz because of his after-the-catch ability in college, it's uncertain how that will translate.
Despite that, the front office wasn't overly aggressive following the draft, even though there were plenty of viable cheap options on the market. They were linked to Odell Beckham Jr. before he went to a division rival in the Miami Dolphins, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was seen as a logical addition based on his past connection with Rodgers, but he also joined a division rival after signing with the Buffalo Bills.
Maybe there's a reason for the lack of moves up until this point.
According to local New York Mets local reporter Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was spotted in Florham Park, NJ this past weekend which just so happens to be where the Jets' facility is located.
Normally this wouldn't be news worthy, and maybe in the grand scheme of things it's not, but he also is looking for a massive contract extension from the Minnesota Vikings, something that doesn't seem to be close to getting done on either end.
There's a possibility if something can't get worked out, they ship out the best receiver in the game to get a king's ransom of assets back in return as this is Jefferson's final year on his contract.
Of course, the franchise tag has to be in consideration here as Minnesota could hit him with that while they continue to work on a long-term deal.
However, maybe New York views him as someone they should aggressively pursue.
This is a make-or-break year for Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh with massive expectations already placed upon their team entering the upcoming season.
If they are able to pull something off it would be shocking as the Vikings have made no indication that Jefferson is available in trade conversations and the Jets would likely have to give up tons in return to pair him with Garrett Wilson for one guaranteed year.
But, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported some more information that will cause speculation to increase as sources told him Jefferson was not at Minnesota's team facilities for OTAs on Monday despite being in the middle of contract negotiations.
This will certainly be something to monitor.