Keenan Allen To Jets? New York Called 'Potential Landing Spot'
The New York Jets' wide receiver room has some serious talent, but also some question marks still even with organized team activities ongoing.
OTAs are in full swing for the Jets right now and fans are able to see their first look at this new-look roster on the practice field. Clips have been shared on social media left and right giving fans looks at guys like Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson among others.
There are still guys out there who could help in free agency and Bleacher Report's Moe Moton speculated New York as a "potential landing spot" for star receiver Keenan Allen.
"At 33, Keenan Allen can still help a playoff contender or young quarterback with his reliable hands and ability to find the end zone once his team reaches the red zone," Moton said. "He has a career 68.1 percent catch rate and recorded nine of his last 14 touchdowns with a reception within 16 yards of the goal line.
"In 2024, Allen caught 70 passes for 744 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns with the Chicago Bears. He moved the chains for a first down on about 61 percent of his receptions. If teams can look beyond Allen's age, he can be a dependable No. 2 option in a passing attack...Potential landing spots: San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets."
Allen arguably is the top remaining free agent. New York gets a break from OTAs after Thursday's practice until May 28th. There are seven OTA practices left before mandatory minicamp begins on June 10th. Could New York make another addition?
