New York Jets Star Understands 'There's No More Excuses' After Landing Davante Adams
The New York Jets will have a new look to their roster on Sunday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. After trading for Davante Adams, this is one of the most exciting times in the Jets' history.
Unfortunately, until they prove they can play at a high level, many New York fans will question the type of team they are.
Adams, however, is among the best wide receivers in NFL history. There's a reason why the Jets wanted him as much as they did over the past two seasons, and hopefully, things work out.
If they don't, this campaign would be viewed as even more of a disappointment than it already is.
After having massive expectations coming into the year, adding Adams only adds to that.
Players on the roster understand that, too, as star linebacker C.J. Mosley said there aren't any excuses.
“It’s understood,” team captain C.J. Mosley said, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. “We’ve got Davante here. We’ve got everything we need. There’s no more excuses to be had or said. It’s time for us to find a way to win a game. It doesn’t have to be pretty. It doesn’t have to be a blowout. We just have to find a way.”
Frankly, there shouldn't have been any excuses before this, but that seems to be one of the only things the organization has done over the past decade.
Regarding Adams, he should fit in instantly. He has a long history with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making the transition a bit easier than it would've been if they traded for somebody else.
“He sat next to me in the team meeting [Wednesday], and I turned to him and just said, ‘Man, how crazy is this?’ ” Rodgers said. “Something that when we get together in the offseasons we joke about, but it never seemed like a possibility or going to happen, so it’s good to be with him. He has a presence about him that’s palpable when he steps onto the walk-through field, a practice field or in a meeting."
Despite the rough start, currently 2-4 and losers of three straight, New York isn't in a terrible position to make the postseason. If they take care of business against the teams they need to beat, they should end their long playoff drought.
It'll take a lot of work to get to that point, but there's reason to believe they could do the job with Adams and the rest of the talent on the roster.