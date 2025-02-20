Laughing Bill Belichick Savagely Trolls Jets In New Podcast Appearance
If you thought switching from the NFL to college would soften Bill Belichick's hatred for the New York Jets, think again.
Belichick, whose hatred for the Jets his well-documented, trolled his former employer during the latest episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast. When host Jim Gray asked Belichick how NFL teams can identify veteran quarterbacks actually capable of resurrecting their careers, the New England Patriots legend highlighted two obvious examples from recent Jets history.
"How do you find a quarterback?" Gray asked.
"Well, you might take a look at the ones that the Jets have released," Belichick said with a laugh. "Geno Smith and Sam Darnold -- they've done pretty well. I think there are quarterbacks like that -- you know, (Baker) Mayfield is an example, Geno Smith's an example, Sam Darnold's an example, even Russell Wilson this year -- guys that nobody really wanted and they've played pretty well.
"I think that teams will evaluate those opportunities as well. And, honestly, the cost on those players is a lot less than some of the guys who are making in the 50-million-dollar range."
Belichick could claim innocence and say he simply was pointing out two of the best examples to illustrate his point. However, all you need to do is look at his face and hear his voice to know he was firing a shot at the Jets.
Coincidentally, the Jets could be in the market for a veteran quarterback this offseason with Aaron Rodgers set to be released. They also own the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could use the selection to target a top QB prospect.
No matter which direction the Jets choose, Belichick surely will be hoping it doesn't work out.
