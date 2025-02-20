Stunning Mock Draft Has Jets Using 7th Pick On Davante Adams Replacement
Most recent mock drafts have the New York Jets using the seventh-overall pick on either a top defensive prospect or a replacement for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
However, a new mock draft from The Athletic goes in a much different direction.
The Athletic recently gathered their beat writers for all 32 teams, with each writer predicting the first-round pick (or trade) for the franchise they cover. Jets reporter Zack Rosenblatt has New York selecting Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the seventh pick in Round 1.
"Davante Adams and Allen Lazard are likely to follow Aaron Rodgers out the door, leaving the cupboard bare around Garrett Wilson," Rosenblatt wrote. "McMillan would be a fun complement to Wilson. Stylistically, he’s a much different player, a big-bodied (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) wideout adept at winning 50/50 battles, using his basketball/volleyball background to his advantage -- (NFL draft expert Dane) Brugler wrote that he makes 'Gumby-like body adjustments.' "
As Rosenblatt noted, all signs point toward the Jets cutting Adams this offseason. So, drafting McMillan would make sense, especially if New York opts to sign/trade for a veteran QB rather than targeting a prospect in the draft.
That said, McMillan might not even be available at No. 7.
"Our sources have indicated that McMillan is about to blow the lid off Lucas Oil Stadium with one of the most impressive combine performances we have ever witnessed," Boston Sports Journal's Ric Serritella recently wrote after speaking with sources at the Senior Bowl. "His combination of size, speed, athleticism and yards-after-catch ability is something that comes around once in a decade."
Serritella added that McMillan is "in play" for the New England Patriots with the fourth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Speaking of the Patriots, one report indicates they could pursue Adams if he hits the open market. Another suggests New England and New York could compete for one of the more underrated free agents in this year's class.
