Ex-Jets Coach Lands New Job After Rollercoaster 2024 NFL Season
The New York Jets didn’t have the season the team wanted to have.
New York entered the 2024 season with high expectations with some even projecting the team to be among the top contenders in the AFC. Things just didn’t work out in their favor, though.
The Jets struggled out of the gate and were 2-3 through five games. New York then made a somewhat surprising move and fired head coach Robert Saleh after just five games in 2024. After that, the Jets won just three more games throughout the rest of the season.
Saleh has been a hot name to watch since the regular season ended. He has been tied to a few head coach positions, but will be returning to the San Francisco 49ers to be the team’s defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan officially named former Jets head coach Robert Saleh as their new defensive coordinator,” Schefter said. “Saleh now returns to the job he held before the Jets hired him as their head coach.”
He was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator before joining the Jets in 2021. He was named the 49ers’ defensive coordinator in 2017 and then eventually was named the Jets’ head coach in 2021. Saleh had an up-and-down stint with the Jets and now will try to get the 49ers’ defense back on track in 2025. Things didn't work out for him in New York but hopefully things go well in San Francisco.
