Robert Saleh Addresses New York Jets Haason Reddick Situation
It was an ugly opener for the New York Jets in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. However, it's important not to get too carried away just yet.
Aaron Rodgers still showed off his arm talent, which is a very positive sign. He didn't run much, but that isn't the biggest deal. Allen Lazard had an impressive game, and that was likely the worst Breece Hall will play all year.
If there was one major concern, it was the run defense. The Jets' inability to stop the run against a backup running back was concerning, but they need to tip their cap to the 49ers game plan and Jordan Mason for stepping up. Sometimes, players just have great games. Mason did that on Monday night.
Ultimately, this doesn't determine anything for New York. If they return in Week 2 and take care of business against a below-average Tennessee Titans team, they should be in a fine position moving forward. It also gives them a week to address their biggest issue, and it's better to see that in Week 1 than later in the season.
However, it also showed that they need Hasson Reddick. While Reddick isn't necessarily an elite run stopper, more known as getting to the quarterback, he's still much better than what was seen on Monday. In 2023, he posted a 64.0 overall run defense grade, according to PFF.
Adding him to this defensive unit would obviously make them better, but it's uncertain when that time will come. Even after their lost to San Francisco, there aren't any positive updates.
Robert Saleh discussed it with reporters on Tuesday, highlighting how happy he'd be to have him in the building.
“Regardless of how I feel about it, we’ve got the guys who are here. We’re excited to work with the guys who are here,” Saleh said on a conference call, according to Matt Ehalt of the New York Post. “I’ll say it again: As soon as he walks through those doors, we’ll give him a big hug and give him a playbook and we can get rolling.”
If Reddick were to show up on Wednesday, perhaps he has an opportunity to play as early as Week 2. The Jets likely won't need him against the Titans, but it'd be a good step in the right direction to get him back on the field.
Depending on Reddick's hold out, it's something New York has to think about. They can't let their run defense continue to get beat like that, as they'll go up against better running backs many times throughout the season.
If there was one major winner from Monday night's loss, it was Reddick. He has to have a big smile on his face because he knows if they want to win, they'll pay him exactly what he's looking for.