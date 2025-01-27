Longtime Coordinator Leaves Jets For 49ers, Reuniting With Robert Saleh
Robert Saleh won’t be the only former New York Jets coach on the sidelines for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025.
Per a new report from ESPN’s Rich Cimini, a coach who’s been with the Jets since 2016 is headed to San Francisco.
“Former #Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer has been named the 49ers' STC, reuniting with Robert Saleh,” Cimini said on Monday.
“Boyer had a long run with the Jets. Hearing Chris Banjo (Broncos) as a strong candidate to replace Boyer.”
Boyer, 53, has been New York’s special teams coordinator since 2016.
Prior to that, Boyer was the assistant special teams coach for the Indianapolis Colts (2012-2015). He started his NFL coaching career as a training camp intern for the Cleveland Browns (2009) and New York Giants (2010).
Boyer’s departure means that new head coach Aaron Glenn — along with new general manager Darren Mougey — have another coordinator vacancy to fill.
All of Jets Nation’s eyes will be on Glenn and Mougey in the coming weeks as they determine who will start at quarterback for the Jets and who will serve in New York’s vital coordinator roles.
Nick Caley of the Los Angeles Rams has been rumored as a top target for offensive coordinator, but nothing is set in stone, especially as Glenn will reportedly be keeping an open mind with regards to his hiring process.
Glenn and Mougey were introduced by the Jets on Monday during a press conference that surely inspired fans. Glenn was passionate during the presser and delivered his answers to questions with conviction.
