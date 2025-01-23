Jets' Offensive Coordinator Choice Could Open Door For Rams' Matthew Stafford
The New York Jets need to hire an offensive coordinator, and selecting the right one should also attract an elite quarterback.
That QB may very well be Aaron Rodgers, although Rodgers has made it clear that he’s not rushing into a decision about 2025.
Another star quarterback who’s reportedly going to take some time to decide about next year is Los Angeles Rams gunslinger Matthew Stafford, a former No. 1 overall pick and Super Bowl champion.
Per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, Stafford hasn’t made up his mind on 2025 yet, implying that retirement is in play.
“Less than an hour after the Los Angeles Rams lost 28-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday, quarterback Matthew Stafford was asked about his NFL future,” Barshop wrote.
“Glancing at his watch, Stafford noted that the game hadn't ended long ago and that he would "take some time to think about it."
"But I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball," Stafford said (per Barshop). Asked whether he has football left in him, he said, "Sure feels like it."
If and when Stafford does decide to return to LA (he’s under contract with the Rams for two more seasons), the two-time Pro Bowl QB will almost surely be working under a new pass game coordinator. LA’s current coach in that position — Nick Caley — is garnering offensive coordinator interest, with the Jets reportedly being among Caley’s suitors.
SNYtv’s Connor Hughes reported on Tuesday that Caley and Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner are among the OC candidates that newly hired Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has talked to.
Turner may opt to join Bill Belichick’s staff at the University of Carolina, per Hughes’ report.
Here’s a fun theoretical for Jets fans. Suppose Glenn chooses a willing Caley to leave the Rams and come aboard as New York’s offensive coordinator. Suppose also that Aaron Rodgers either decides to hang up his cleats or take his talents elsewhere.
Could the Jets then go full throttle after Stafford on the trade market to fill the gaping QB vacancy left by Rodgers?
It’s hard to imagine Stafford leaving LA if he does opt to keep playing, but anything’s possible.
At 36, there’s no reason Stafford can’t keep performing at a high level in 2025 and beyond. Perhaps a change of scenery would benefit Stafford, as he’s been unable to lead the Rams back to an NFC title game since delivering them a Super Bowl victory.
LA would undoubtedly be better off with Stafford than with anyone else the market has to offer, but if Stafford gets the itch to start something new in New York, a Jets trade cannot be ruled out.
