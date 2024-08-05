Major Update on Roster Status of New York Jets Running Back
Israel Abanikanda built a reputation as an electrifying ball carrier at the collegiate level, but the Brooklyn-born running back has had a rather inauspicious start to his NFL career.
After being selected No. 143 overall by the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL draft, Abanikanda flashed potential during preseason game action, but sustained an injury in an exhibition contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was inactive for the first 10 weeks of the regular season and was somewhat underwhelming in his six appearances down the stretch.
With Breece Hall locked into the RB1 spot and two middle-round rookies showing well thus far during training camp, there appears to be a question as to whether Abanikanda's roster spot is safe.
As a rookie, he rushed for 70 yards on 22 carries. He dropped two of his 11 receiving targets, and his struggles in pass protection likely costed him playing time.
In Saturday's Green & White scrimmage, Abanikanda seemingly took a back seat to rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
"We've probably got probably one of the bigger running back rooms in the NFL I think, and it's going to be fun to watch them carry the ball. I think both those rookies have done a really fine job," said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett after padded practices began last week. "The big concern you always have looking in the NFL, going from college to NFL, isn't necessarily running as much as the pressure pickups."
Meanwhile, Abanikanda, who is physically smaller than his competition at running back, also appears to have faded into the background in the kick returner competition.
The 2023 fifth-round draft pick returned two kickoffs for 31 yards and lost one fumble as a rookie. With the NFL implementing a new kickoff format this past offseason, the Jets signed reclamation project Tarik Cohen as primary competition for incumbent Xavier Gipson.
Cohen, who was also taking practices reps at running back, has since retired.
In the wake of Cohen's abrupt departure, New York reportedly hosted workouts for four running backs, which is not a good sign for Abanikanda. All four tryout players have NFL game experience on special teams, something that he has yet to offer.
Running back Xazavian Vallady, who spent the 2023 campaign on their Practice Squad before suiting up for the regular season finale, is also in the mix at running back and could potentially steal the roster spot that Abanikanda held last year.
Hall, Allen and Davis are roster locks.
The Jets are likely leaning toward rostering a fourth running back, but there's no guarantee it will be Abanikanda.